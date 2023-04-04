Murder, Drugs + DWI Are Reasons For 42 Felony Arrests In Longview, Texas
It was no April Fool's weekend for those that had some kind of interaction with law enforcement officers in Gregg County, Texas last weekend. We normally see quite a bit of activity surrounding the possession of, manufacturing, or transportation of drugs and driving while intoxicated. Those normal offenders are part of this round-up, but this week, we see quite a bit of felony charges that we don't normally see.
While many of us were being entertained with re-enactments of the 1890s Dalton Gang robbing a bank in downtown Longview, Gregg County law enforcement was busy making the streets of Longview, White Oak, Kilgore, Hallsville, and Gregg County much safer.
Among the felony charges for this past week, they include:
- murder
- assault with a deadly weapon
- continued violence against the family
- indescency with a child
- child endangerment
Along with the usuals, drug possession, and driving while intoxicated. It's rare to see at least two people being booked into the Gregg County Jail for murder during the same week, but it happened this past week. In addition to several people being arrested for crimes against children, whether it was abandonment, abuse, or indecency with a child, they were arrested.
The following only shows about a quarter of the arrests that were made throughout the county last weekend as many others were arrested for misdemeanor charges. Charges were obtained through a records request at the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Everyone featured is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and faces at least one felony charge, whether it is a state jail felony, third-degree felony, second-degree felony, first-degree felony, a capital felony, or were arrested and held on a fugitive warrant or some kind of US detainer.