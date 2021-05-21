Austin is one Texas' oldest, and yes, weirdest cities. Which would make it the perfect stop for a weekend trip to take a ghost walking tour. One of those ghost walking tours tells the story of what is considered America's first serial killer dating back to 1884.

The date, December 30, 1884. The place, the small town of Austin, Texas. Mollie Smith was hit 24 times with an ax, one blow going into her ear. It was said she looked like she had been attacked by a wild animal. Sounds like a scary tale to tell around the campfire, right?. Nope. It is the beginning of what is considered America's first serial killer. Over the next year, eight people were brutally killed. He or she (the killer) was never apprehended.

The story of the "Midnight Assassin" is recreated in a walk of Austin called Murder Walk Austin. The tours take place every weekend. No matter if it's October or a weekend Summer trip, this could be the perfect activity to creep out yourself, your significant other or your best friend.

Ok, so this isn't just a tour to scare you. It's also a great way to learn about the early days of our state's capitol. The tour guide, Jim Miles, is actually a history teacher by day. He says that a majority of the people that take the tour are from Austin and just want to know more.

So if this is your thing, check out all the different tours that are available through Walking Tours of Austin and book a tour for a weekend.

