You Can Walk the Path of America’s First Serial Killer in Austin

The date, December 30, 1884. The place, the small town of Austin, Texas. Mollie Smith was hit 24 times with an ax, one blow going into her ear. It was said she looked like she had been attacked by a wild animal. Sounds like a scary tale to tell around the campfire. Nope. It is the beginning of what is considered America's first serial killer.

Over the next year, eight people were brutally killed. He or she was never apprehended.

The story of the "Midnight Assassin" is recreated in through a walk of Austin with Walking Tours of Austin according to kvue.com. The tours take place every weekend. Perfect for the spooky month of October.

Ok, so this isn't just a tour to scare you. It's also a great way to learn about the early days of our state's capitol. The tour guide, Jim Miles, is actually a history teacher by day. He says that a majority of the people that take the tour are from Austin and just want to know more.

So if this is your thing, check out Walking Tours of Austin and book a tour one weekend.