As at home as East Texas can feel, there are still bad things that can happen in our area and bad people we will have to deal with. Unfortunately, those bad people can commit some serious crimes. It's always sad when something like this happens in one of our East Texas communities. The evening of November 4 in Gilmer, Texas was a sad day for that community as two people lost their lives in what appears to be a situation of domestic violence. Police need your help in bringing the wanted suspect in so no one else gets hurt in their community.

Get our free mobile app

Double Murder in Gilmer

Saturday night at about 11:42 p.m., deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Gilmer police officers and Texas DPS officers were called to a residence off of Highway 271 in Gilmer. At this residence, authorities found Mandy Ray, 35, of Gilmer and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, of Gilmer dead. After interviewing witnesses, authorities were able to issue a capital murder arrest warrant for Alvin Charles McKnight, 41, of Gilmer. McKnight is reported to have family and friends in the Gladewater and Upshur County area.

Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. DO NOT try to apprehend him yourself. - Upshur County Sheriff's Office

Suspect at Large

Alvin Charles McKnight is a black male, approximately 6ft. 5in. tall, 280 pounds, muscular build and braided hair with blond highlights. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see McKnight, you are asked to immediately call authorities. Do Not attempt to apprehend him yourself.

Keep All Involved in Your Prayers

This is a sad day for the community of Gilmer. Please keep this family in your prayers. If you see McKnight, call your local authorities or the Upshur County Sheriff's Office at 903-843-2541.

Top 11 Counties for Executions in Texas and a Prisoner Who Was Executed in That County Texas is well known for its use of the death penalty with many executions carried out for heinous crimes every year. Which counties have the most in the state? How many have been carried out in East Texas? Let's take a look at the numbers and some of the crimes committed. Gallery Credit: Google Maps, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps