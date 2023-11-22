Mysterious Pink Glow Above Central Texas Baffles Residents

Get our free mobile app

Reported UFO sightings are up dramatically in Texas and across the nation, sorry UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon) sightings, along with other weird phenomena. A Texas meteorologist recently posted a weird sight he observed while driving in the Temple, Texas area.

A mysterious pink glow has been emanating from farmland outside of the town for a few years now and the speculation of what it is, what it means and the message it's conveying on social media are pretty wild.

Facebook member Meteorologist Conley Isom posted the following picture the other night after seeing the lights coming from a local lettuce farm. The comments he received are pretty funny.

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook Meteorologist Conley Isom via Facebook loading...

This is what the sky above Temple, Texas looks like at night during the winter months.

The pink glow explained.

Turns out there's been a pink glow above Temple each night for the past couple of years. Revol Greens, where the lights emanate from, is using high-intensity LED lights to synthesize sunlight for their lettuce crop while saving energy.

My own experience with a strange sighting.

While on a trip to Austin a few years ago, driving along Hwy. 31 I was blown away by a weird sight myself. Now it wasn't a pink glow like in Temple, but a bunch of blinking red lights that seemed to be hovering a few hundred feet above the ground. It was night and my first time passing through so I had no idea what it could be or make out what they belonged to.

It was mesmerizing watching all of the blinking lights that seemed to go on endlessly. I didn't make a call and report the sight as a UFO or UAP. After my wife did some Googling while I was driving, turns out the blinking lights were warning beacons on top of windmills in the Central Texas farmland.

Many strange things can be explained, but some are still a mystery.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

A Look Inside The Amazing UFO Airbnb That's Going Viral This is one of the coolest I've ever seen. Gallery Credit: Chrissy

UFO Pics Released By the U.S. Government