Nap, It Makes You Happier and More Productive

I never thought that I would feel so left out. I struggle with taking a nap. Once I am down for a nap, I can't get back up. Simply put, naps are dangerous for me. The reason why I can't take a nap is I will sleep for an eternity and a half and wake up and realize my whole day was wasted. I hate that feeling.

According to People, nap takers are happier and more productive than those who don't take naps. Could we all achieve happiness by napping more?

A new study of 2,000 conducted by OnePoll examined Americans' napping preferences. It dove deep to see the personality traits associated with those who nap and those who opt-out of daily naps. 93% of self-identified nappers were more likely to identify as a productive person, only 85% of non-nappers said they were productive.

To top it all off self-identified nappers were happier. 90% of self-identified nappers reported being happy, 90% sounds super drastic doesn't;t it? Like who knew the secret to being on top of the world was shutting the entire world out for an hour in the middle of the day? Only 79% of the population that doesn't nap said they were happy. Those numbers seem to be leaning towards a nap

If you're wondering what you can do to have a surge of happiness, just nap.