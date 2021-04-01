A Tyler Sleep Study Can Tell You Why You’re Tired

Some adults say the last time they had a good night's sleep was in their teens! Sleeping in until noon was great then, and flash forward, you're 34 and exhausted. A Tyler sleep study may help.

If you wake up in the morning feeling fully rested, you're in the minority. Only 8 percent of people feel refreshed in the morning, and 61 percent can't even remember the last time they felt fully rested, according to Studyfinds.org.

Stress is the biggest robber of sleep, along with babies crying and smartphone habits that keep us up too long or wake us up in the middle of the night. If you feel wiped out you're not alone.

If you usually get five hours of sleep per night that's about average. You might think you'll make up for the sleep deficit with a power nap later in the day and that never happens because the day gets away from you, and then it's bedtime again. People who can crash out for twenty minutes and pop up feeling great seem to have some sort of superpower like they could fly to the moon and back, or run a wind farm or something. If you're anything like me, it takes 24 minutes of lying in bed before your mind will shut off and your body will consider a nap, and then you get mad because you wasted 24 good minutes where you could have been programming a smart device or fixing the shower curtain, and you give up and hop back on the to-do list. Sleep is a science, and many of us are failing at it. But there are some options around Tyler that may help.

The Sleep Medicine Institute is one Tyler spot that has a team of folks who can help us learn more about lifestyle changes that could help improve our sleep, and they can offer tips for getting more good rest. At its sleep center, medical pros can help with disorders like sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and chronic insomnia. They will also do pediatric sleep studies so parents can figure out why the kids aren't sleeping, which may also be the reason parents aren't sleeping. That could be the stone that takes care of two birds.

UT Health also offers sleep medicine, and they have locations in Tyler, Henderson, Quitman, Athens, Carthage, and Jacksonville. After an evaluation, you'll know which tests and studies are right for you.

Are you tired yet? Oh my goodness, there's nothing more exhausting than analyzing why we can't sleep! No pressure, right? At least there is some help available.

Better sleep is supposed to lead to healthier eating habits, better concentration, and being friendlier to strangers. If only it didn't take so long to get.