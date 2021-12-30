The night before Nashville's Big Bash New Year's Eve Celebration on CBS, three performers have dropped out, with COVID-19 safety protocols cited as the reason. Sam Hunt, Zac Brown Band and Elle King won't be playing the show at Bicentennial Mall on Friday (Dec. 31). Lady A will take the stage instead.

Of the trio of artists that bowed out, only Zac Brown Band offered further explanation on social media. Frontman Zac Brown shared that he'd tested positive for COVID-19, despite taking precautions. This is the second time since September he's tested positive. The first time forced the group to postpone several tour stops.

Dierks Bentley remains the headliner for this inaugural event, with Ingrid Andress and Breland still on tap to play the main stage. Additionally, a second free stage at Skydeck on Broadway at Assembly Food Hall will feature acts including Riley Green, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce and more. About 50 performances are set to be featured during the five-hour concert, although many were pre-taped and won't be available to the public.

Gates for the show open at 4:30 PM, and while it's free, fans must show a negative COVID-19 test from either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31, or their COVID-19 vaccination card (per Billboard).

Of his set, Bentley says he plans to capture the spirit of New Year's Eve. He also hopes for surprises.

"I've looked around to see who else is also playing on the stage with me, and there's some great artists there. So if they're hanging around, we're definitely going to be pulling people up and trying to make it great,” he shares. “I really want to make it special for all the Nashville people, all the people that traveled to Nashville just for this one-time event. Collaborations are the king of that, that's what makes shows unique and special.”