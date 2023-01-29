National Champ Stetson Bennett Was Arrested This Morning in Dallas, TX

According to police, Stetson Bennett, the Georgia quarterback of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs was arrested this Sunday morning (Jan. 29) in Dallas, Texas.

Stetson was arrest around 6 a.m. this morning in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, according to police.

WFAA is reporting that "officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When the officers arrived, they found Bennett "and determined he was intoxicated," a police news release said.

It was not clear if Bennett was the man reportedly banging on doors, and it did not say where exactly he was found either. Bennett was arrested and taken to a city detention center.

Earlier this month Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. It was the second consecutive year that Bennett and the Bulldogs won the National Championship, last year they beat Alabama in the title game.

As far as the NFL Draft goes, Bennett is not projected to go in the first round, despite beating each quarterback projected ahead of him during his career, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

