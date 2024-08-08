Major Dallas, TX Airport Announces One of its Two Runways is Closed

One of the major airports in Dallas, Texas has closed one of its two runways, which will be unusable for a couple of months.

Dallas Love Field announced only one of its runways will be in use for a couple of months as reparations and upgrades are made.

WFAA reports "Love Field says the project on Runway 13L/31R will correct safety deficiencies with new grading and the installation of a new drainage system along Taxiway A."

The work began this past Monday, August 5, and is expected to last until the end of October 2024. As you can imagine, this means passengers shouldn't be surprised if they face flight delays in the meantime.

They recommend passengers keep a closer eye on any flight updates than they might otherwise.

Vincent Lewis, the interim director of Infrastructure and Development at Love Field in Dallas, Texas, told WFAA they'll do all they can to manage flights as efficiently as possible.

Lewis told WFAA that “Air traffic control and FAA are trying to balance the flights that come in regularly and the frequency of them all on one runway. [They've] coordinated a lot with Southwest, Delta, and Alaska to figure out when’s the least disruptive time to shut down the runway and the goal is to make sure we open it back up before the holidays.”

Well, it's a relief to know those in charge plan to optimize the situation as much as possible and are thoughtfully keeping future holiday traffic in mind.

When the work is all finished, things should ultimately be more efficient for passengers--and SAFER.

