When you think of a celebrity mansion you're probably thinking of a large piece of property with every detail being perfect. That is also a perfect description of the property that former NBA Superstar Tony Parker put up for sale. As you look through the pictures below it just keeps getting better and better. This Texas mansion is set up perfectly and included in the purchase is an unbelievable wine cellar for the adults and a water park for kids of all ages.

The address for this amazing piece of property is 9 Rue Parker in Boerne, Texas 78006, and the list price is $19.5 million dollars. I'm not sure you will ever see another mansion that is set up for comfort like this one. Sitting on over 53 acres of land this property begins with double gates for security, complete with it's own guardhouse.

The Wine Cellar is Gigantic in the Mansion Tony Parker is Selling in Texas

I'm not a wine drinker but even I was in awe of the temperature-controlled wine room storing up to 1,500 bottles with dedicated magnum storage. Every appliance in the kitchen is set up for a chef, and the living room has gigantic vaulted ceilings to make it seem even more extravagant. The master bathroom is set up like a spa, you will be amazed looking at the photos below.

This Texas Mansion Has One of the Largest Private Waterparks

You don't need to visit Six Flags if you own this place, it's got speed/body slides, lazy rivers, grottos, a diving platform, and so much more. It's got a tennis court, sand volleyball court, and massive 5,922 square foot gym. While I will never live in this home it's a lot of fun to look through all of the photos because this place is gorgeous.

