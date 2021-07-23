Well here we are. It's the peak of summer 2021. How ya doing? How are your kids doing? Has the initial joy of the end of the school year worn off or are your kids still having a blast?

I remember when I was a kid it was usually around this time of the summer when I'd swam and made friendship bracelets and eaten about all the ice cream I could handle. Well, at least for that HOUR. LOL. I started to become... dare I say... bored. And believe it or not, I actually would start looking forward to the school year returning. (Yes, I was a bit of a nerd which I'm quite proud of, really. ;))

Although I don't have the joy of human children, though I am a dedicated pet mom, I've heard several friends discussing other fun stuff they can take their kids to do this summer. And not just this summer, but anytime.

After a busy day of working or running errands, frankly parents just run out of energy to think of ideas or plan the type of activities they'd really like to share with their kiddos. Particularly when it comes to planning parties for kids. Birthday parties, sure. But really any kind of shindig for your kiddos and their friends--or even just for your own family.

Thankfully every single day, it seems like there are more and more fun options for kids. But we don't always hear about them in the midst of our daily grind. Maybe we can help out with that. :)

We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

Tyler Residents Reveal Their Favorite Spots For Hosting Larger Groups of People Whether you're looking for a place for 20 or 100, Tyler has several options I'd never known, despite having lived here for many years.