I still haven't gotten over it.

Once I was taking a road trip with a friend through the Texas Hill Country. My friend and I were in total "vacay" mode and were laughing and singing along to the radio.

Honestly, we didn't even think about the fact that we'd reached the point in the afternoon when kids were gonna be getting out of school.

So on we went. I was driving, and so I put the blame entirely on myself.

Unfamiliar with the back roads upon which we were driving, we came over a little hill and immediately happened upon a school bus facing the opposite direction on the other side of the street.

They had their stop sign out and lights were blinking--but honestly, I saw it a little too late. I slammed on my brakes and my tires screeched as I skid to a stop. And thank God I did.

The most precious little boy you've ever seen had wandered over in front of the bus and was inching closer into oncoming traffic. Thankfully, a teacher pulled him back. Whew.

But what if she hadn't pulled him back? What if I hadn't stopped at the last minute? The though horrifies me still.

I get it. When we're making our way throughout East Texas, especially when we're in a hurry, it can be frustrating having to deal with longer lines at lights, heavier traffic overall, and having to stop for school buses. But we must. These are our kids.

Recently, the Lindale Police Department shared on their Facebook page that one of the most common questions they get is in regard to when we need to stop for school buses.

Helpfully, they shared a graphic that should make it a bit easier for us all to understand when we must stop stop, should stop, and when we aren't required by law to do so. Here it is:

Byron, Lindale Police Department

Although, for me, anytime I see a school bus now I'm always ready to start braking as needed. Obviously law enforcement officers are watching. But more importantly, these little lives must be protected.

I appreciate the helpful reminder and info. Especially after last year, we could all likely use a little refresher course. I know I did. Stay safe. <3

