The Surprising ’22 Google Trend That East Texas Shares with Juneau, Alaska

Looking for a place to eat squid in Tyler, TX? Google it. Need a ridiculously sized window replaced in Longview? Google it. Wondering where you can find a center armrest for your '72 Corvette Stingray in Henderson? Google it. It's become commonplace, when you need something just Google it.

And we all know that Google tracks this. They know everything we've ever done online, and use it against us to make us buy more stuff than we need -- I don't even own a Corvette.

As '22 winds down, Google has released its annual "Year in Search" stats and this year we wanted to know about: Wordle, elections, and celebrity deaths.

A few of the to searches in the U.S. included: Mid-term election results, Queen Elizabeth's passing, Ukraine, Powerball numbers, and Hurricane Ian.

A few of the top "how to help others" searches were: "How to help Ukraine," "How to help abortion rights," and "How to help Uvalde," of course the town here in Texas that suffered a tragic elementary school shooting back in May.

On a local level we certainly had a few trends that were exclusive to East Texas. Apparently we are curious about chihuahuas as we were the only place in the U.S. that had deer head chihuahua as its top trending animal.

What do we have in common with Juneau, Alaska, not a whole lot, well, except one thing. East Texas and Juneau were the only two places that had brewery as a top trending “near me” search.

The Tyler, TX area was one of only 4 places that had walking trails as a top trending “near me” search, along with Charleston, SC, Davenport, IA, and Youngstown, OH. And in news that bodes well for this radio station (101.5 KNUE) "country" was our area’s top searched music genre.

