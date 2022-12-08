Texas Governor Bans TikTok On State Agency Devices

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Cracking Down On The Popular Video App But Is He Aware That He's Messing With His "Neighbors"?

Thankfully, this article probably pulled you away from scrolling up and down through TikTok while you're bored which more and more of us are getting accustomed to but if you're an employee for the State Of Texas and have the app on your state issued device, its about to get deleted.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on any government-issued devices.

Popular Video App Tik Tok Under National Security Review Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

According to Fox 4, the Governor cites concerns that TikTok which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. whom under Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request. Gov. Abbott raised concerns that the app could be used by the Chinese government to hack into U.S. information and infrastructure in the U.S.

Governor Abbott told state leaders to immediately ban TikTok on devices including cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops computers or any other devices connected to the internet.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Each state agency will have until February 15, 2023 to make official policies on the use of TikTok on personal devices for its employees and asked the legislature to to pass cybersecurity including making the Governor's TikTok ban for government-issued devices permanent.

Texas Is Not The First State To Do This...

Trump Issues Executive Orders Barring Transactions With TikTok And WeChat Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska along with the U.S. Military have all blocked or requested to block TikTok from all government devices. While TikTok representatives have insisted that users' data are safe, executives for the company have admitted under oath that the data is accessible from China.

SOOOOO If All Of This Is True, What Does That Mean For The TikTok Office Down The Street From The Capitol?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If TikTok is as bad as the Governor says it is, then I'm wondering if the office the company just took over in Austin, right around the corner from the Governor's mansion, will be shut down too?

Earlier this year, according to The Chron, TikTok Inc. signed a lease for more than 125,000 square feet of office space in Texas’s capital city occupying the top floors of a high rise. Is the Governor aware that he's messing with his neighbors?

Just thought I'll point that out. You can form your own judgements and conclusions from here, I'm just sharing the facts.

