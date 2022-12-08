Relieve The Holiday Stress With A Massage From Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa

Get our free mobile app

It is the most wonderful and joyous time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year too. Stress from shopping, cooking and family visiting can weigh upon and stress out just about anyone. Don't let the stress build-up, relax some and relieve that stress through a massage or facial from Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa in Tyler.

Interact with us to win a gift card good for a one-hour massage or a one-hour facial (card valued at $69.95).

The contest will end on Sunday, January 8th and the winner will be selected on Monday, January 9th.

Currently, The Most Expensive Home In Texas Is More Than 24,000 Sq. Ft. While on the market for some time now, the price was just reduced by $7 million - from $42,999,000 to now $35,999,000. Check out the customizations in this home.

27 Google Street View Images That Show How Much Tyler Has Changed Tyler continues to grow and expand and these Google street view images show the proof.

Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It? The home at 1280 N. Preston Rd. in Prosper was last listed on Zillow in 2019 for $14,500,000.00. It is not currently on the market, but scrolling through the pics below, you can get an idea of how Deion Sanders liked to live when he was in Dallas.