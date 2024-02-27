In East Texas, Brookshire's is king for groceries. Yes, there is Walmart and Aldi and some other grocery players in the market but no real competition for the East Texas grocery giant. H-E-B is the grocery chain most brought up when East Texans mention a worthy competitor to Brookshire's in our area. But it seems that the long rumored, but never proven, handshake between the two grocery store chain founders seems to not allow for that to happen. That hasn't stopped H-E-B from expanding in other parts of Texas.

Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex

Over the last several years, H-E-B has been taking over the DFW metroplex. Stores have opened in Dallas, Frisco, Plano and other parts of the area. There are several others expected to open over the next couple of years, including a spot in Forney which isn't a far drive for many in East Texas. While we wait patiently in East Texas for our own modern H-E-B experience, 11 new H-E-B stores are set to open in the DFW area.

11 New H-E-B Stores

Yes, H-E-B does exist in East Texas. There is a store in Lufkin and one in Carthage. But those stores are outdated and not very good according to many who have shopped there. East Texans want a modern H-E-B experience. Which is what these 11 new DFW locations bring (WFAA):

Forney - The Villages at Gateway - North Gateway Blvd. and Highway 80 - No opening date yet

Frisco - Highway 380 and FM 423 - Opening date of 2024

Mansfield - Highway 287 and East Broad St. - No opening date yet

Melissa - Hwy 75 and Texas 121 (next to a new Buc-ee's being built there, too) - No opening date yet

McKinney - Custer Rd and Eldorado Parkway - Opening July 19

Plano - Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Rd - No opening date yet

Prosper - Frontier Parkway and Dallas North Tollway - Opening 2025

Rockwall - John King Blvd and I-30 - Opening 2025

Fort Worth H-E-B Alliance - Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Dr. - Opening date of 2024

Dallas - 4101 W. Wheatland Rd - H-E-B spinoff Store Joe V's - Opening date of 2024

Dallas - 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. - H-E-B spinoff Store Joe V's - Opening date of 2025

Joe V's

Joe V's? What is that? Just think of Joe V's as the Super 1 Foods of H-E-B. Those have been popping up in several cities over the last couple of years. Why not bring one of those to East Texas? That'd be cool.

What is this "handshake agreement" that everyone talks about?

There is no real definitive proof that the handshake actually took place. But the general agreement is that Brookshire's and H-E-B would not build stores in their each other's areas. There is even a whole Reddit thread about this with user gridlockjoe telling the story:

Again, No Proof of This Actually Happening

However, if you look at Corsicana, there is a Brookshire's and an H-E-B within just a couple of miles of each other.

Will a modern H-E-B ever come to East Texas?

Only time will tell. It is possible to contact H-E-B and let them know you want a store in your area. You can do that HERE. There is even a whole Facebook page designed for the purpose of wanting a H-E-B in Tyler, you can find that page HERE.

