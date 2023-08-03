’12 Heisman Trophy Winner Returning to Texas to Open Nightclub Bar

He was one of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks to ever throw a pass. Johnny Manziel who hails from Tyler, TX, was absolutely electric on the field. Now he's hoping some of that electricity can flow through a new business venture.

It is being reported by Alex Miller of The Eagle that the former Heisman Trophy winner is part of an ownership group opening a nightclub near Texas A&M's campus in College Station and they're calling it Johnny Manziel's Money Bar.

First things first, love the name.

"It's funny because we had a few other names picked out and then obviously people called him 'Money Manziel' for his famous after-touchdown [celebration]," co-owner J.D. Ybanez, a Texas A&M alum like Manziel, told Miller. "I just thought it was a really cool name and he loved it and the theme itself was really cool. It works."

There's already an Instagram account touting the new bar, it reads that they'll be opening their doors this fall '23. Reading through the comments the excitement levels are certainly mixed.

I’m an Aggie, graduated in 2010, this guy embarrassed us. Why are we continuing to lift him up - Blake Northgate wants Manziel to open a bar just like the Browns want him to come back as a starter. - Alex So we blacking out or blacking out - DJ Huge for Texas! Money Manziel - asocbizz Can’t wait to come back to College Station this year and get me a ice cold beer from here! - Brandon

We'll pass along details once we learn more.

How great was Manziel in college? He threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns, rushed for 2,169 and 30 more touchdowns in two seasons at A&M. He was also the first freshman to ever win the Heisman.

