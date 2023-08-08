New Koe Wetzel Chicken Tender Tattoo Courtesy of Millionaire Entrepreneur

This looked very painful. Koe Wetzel got himself some new drunken ink courtesy of Raising Cane's C.E.O. Todd Graves.

Koe captioned the video "If you’re going to get a chicken tender tattoo, then why not get it from the founder of @raisingcanes himself?" Some might argue that a better question is why the hell you tryna get a chicken tender tattoo in the first place?

But, yes, if you are going to do it, I can't think of a better person to give it to you. And Koe's right, it does look a lot like the state of Kentucky.

And you know this just makes sense, right? Remember what happened earlier this year? Adios Taco Bell, there's a new official fast food joint for February 28th, aka Koe Wetzel Day.

Yup, last year it was revealed that the only reason Koe went to Taco Bell on that fateful drunken night seven years ago was because his town did not have a Raising Cane's.

Call it revisionist history, call it opportunistic, me? Imma go grab me some chicken fingers and that perfectly spicy Cane's Sauce, cause I've gotta Raising Cane's around the corner from the station and I'm hungry.

Nice thigh tat, Koe!

