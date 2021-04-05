New Louis Vuitton Handbag Is Shaped Like An Airplane

Louis Vuitton bags are sighted everywhere you look these days. Some are sporting the real deal and some are rockin’ their knock-offs. You definitely have a large assortment of styles to choose from when it comes to Louis Vuitton but you better be prepared to dish out big bucks for one of those purses. LV just released photos of their newest handbag design and it’s quite unique to say the least. The new purse is shaped like an airplane. And it has the traditional LV logo patterns on it. Yes, an AIRPLANE. It’s described as Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh and it retails for $39,000.

A Vogue article explains the purpose of the collection by designer Virgil Abloh. The article explains that the designer is positioning two masculine stereotypes together for contrast. The tourist vs. purist archetypes. A lot of it positions Abloh’s varying experiences as a Black man in the arena of clothes. His goal is to transform everyday objects into wearable art. Wait, what? So, everyday objects into wearable art? So that means we could have shoes shaped like cars next? I don’t know about all this.

Abloh explains the contrast of Tourist/Purist as: “A tourist is someone who’s eager to learn, who wants to see the Eiffel Tower when they come to Paris. The purist is the person who knows everything about everything.”

The bag looks like a toy. It wouldn’t surprise me if kids grab the purse and start playing with it since it looks like a big toy airplane. Talk about an expensive toy plane.

It should be available for purchase soon. I just can’t picture someone walking around with it being taken seriously.

