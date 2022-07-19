A New Pizza Joint in Tyler, TX Could Mean FREE Pizza for One Year

I've been a big Pizza Hut guy since I was mere a Pizza Hut lad. From reading countless books to get free personal pan pizzas through the "Book It" reading club at school, to those rad '90s red thick plastic cups, and a Pac-Man machine in every restaurant, I've loved me some Pizza Hut pizza in my life.

Get our free mobile app

Tyler's newest Pizza Hut will host its Grand opening on July 29th.

Tyler is currently home to three of these popular pizza franchises but we will soon be getting our fourth. And along with its grand opening, the opportunity for all of us to get free pizza for a year.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Tyler,” said Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer, service to new guests in the greater Tyler area.”

You're going to want to arrive to the newest Pizza Hut location (located at 3905 University Blvd. in Tyler) early in the morning to win. According to CBS 19, the grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, July 29th -- and that days is your chance at free pizza for a year -- they will giveaway FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line.

And as expected they are looking to hire, with available positions including delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders and managers. For more information, including details on employment opportunities, text “PIZZA” to “52345” or visit HutAmerican.com/Careers.

Remember this iconic Pizza Hut commercial? RIP Ivanka.

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler.

Abandoned Tyler Retail Space on Spring Street This small area of Tyler has significant history to the city. It was once a hopeful modern retail space that never took off. You can now imagine this area as a scene in The Walking Dead.