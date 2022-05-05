If there's one thing that East Texas is not short on, its great Tex-Mex restaurants. None of them are bad, per say, but everyone has a favorite they will frequent often. But what if I told you there is a restaurant in East Texas that blends Mexican with Cajun flavors? Sounds good, doesn't it? That experience is currently in Henderson and Lufkin but will soon be opening in Longview at a very familiar location.

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant in question is called Tia Juanita's Fish Camp. Here they serve up what's become known as Mexi-cajun, a blend of Mexican and Cajun food. This chain started in Beaumont in 2014 by Ricky Martinez. Martinez's flavors have become so popular that his restaurants have spread to Port Arthur, Lumberton, Winnie, Orange and into East Texas in Lufkin and Henderson.

When looking at their menu, you get a sense of the unique combination of flavors like Grilled Boudin Quesadillas, Blackened Gator Tacos or Seafood Enchiladas. You'll find the usual chips and queso, Shrimp Po' Boy and Crispy Beef Tacos, too.

***Pause to wipe drool from my mouth***

This new experience will be coming to the old Johnny Cace's location on East Marshall Avenue in Longview.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The very popular, local family owned seafood restaurant closed in 2015 after 66 years of delighting East Texan's palates. Shortly after the closure, the family opened the to-go restaurant, The Cace Kitchen. There are plans to open Johnny Cace's at it's original location in downtown Longview soon.

If you want of preview of what most likely will be served at Tia Juanita's Fish Camp, head to the location in Henderson on Highway 79 or in Lufkin on South John Redditt Drive. You can check out more about the Henderson location on their Facebook page or the Lufkin location at their Facebook page.

The Longview And Tyler Restaurants That Should Be Resurrected The popular eating joints once served thousands of East Texans. Unfortunately, they're just a memory now and East Texans want them back

16 Exciting Places In Tyler and Longview For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives To Visit Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.