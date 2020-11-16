POLL: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio in November 2020?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

November 2020 has been a strong month for new country radio songs. There are so many new tunes that are really climbing up the charts, and fast.

Not only did the CMAs just announce that Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren will be hosting this year's CMA Country Christmas, Thomas just dropped a brand-new song to country radio called "What's Your Country Song." My co-host of Taste of Country Nights, Amber, texted me over the weekend to tell me how much she loved this song. I then immediately listened, and I too am now hooked on this new jam.

Eric Church released "Hell of a View" to country radio this month as well. He is your 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and as expected with this new song, he brought the heat to country radio.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood released "Shallow" to country radio this month as well. It is a remake of the smash hit from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the movie A Star Is Born. Garth is releasing his much anticipated new album Fun this week, and as a huge Garth fan, I can't wait to hear what it's all about.

Other artists that dropped new radio songs for us are:

Dan + Shay 'Take Me Home for Christmas'

Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

Easton Corbin 'Old Lovers Don't Make Good Friends'

Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood, “Shallow”

Ingrid Andress' 'Christmas Always Finds Me'

Jason Aldean 'Blame it On You'

Kalie Shorr, “My Voice”

Kelsea Ballerini's + Shania Twain 'Hole In The Bottle'

Laine Hardy, “Tiny Town”

Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

Luke Bryan, “Down To One”

Meghan Patrick, “My First Car”

Nelly (Feat. Florida Georgia Line), “Lil Bit”

Riley Green's 'If It Wasn't For Trucks'

Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song”