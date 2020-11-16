Walmart To Begin Monitoring Number Of Customers Again

With the rise in cases across the country, Walmart will return to counting customers at the door.

Looks like we may be seeing the tents, security guards, and only one entrance open at Walmart again. As coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise, Walmart has made the decision to resume monitoring and counting the number of customers enter their stores.

Walmart, for most of its stores, started restricting the number of people in the stores to around 20% of the store's capacity, or roughly five customers for every 1,000 square feet. In recent months, most stores continued to monitor the occupancy of stores but did not count the number of actual customers at a given time.

We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity...Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores...said a Walmart spokesman in an emailed statement.

We have already begun to see limits on items comeback at many stores in the area. I would not be surprised if all the stores in the area buckle back down on the number of people in the buildings at once.

Even though Michigan has stepped into another "lockdown" phase, let's all remain calm. I stopped at a Kroger store this morning just to see what they had after the announcement from Governor Whitmer last night and I am happy to report that the particular store I was in had pretty much everything you need. Plenty of toilet paper, cleaning products, and meat products.

Bottom line is, this sucks for everyone, customers and staff alike. Just don't be a dick to anyone and we will all be fine.

