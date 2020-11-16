Over the weekend the Texas Country Music Association took over Billy Bob's Texas for their annual award show. The event was co-hosted by Brandon Rhyder and Sarah Hobbs, featured several performances, and of course the presentation of awards.

Radney Foster was took home the “Trailblazer Award,” for his long-standing career and the unprecedented leadership and success he’s obtained in Country Music.

The spectacular evening was filled with top Texas talent including Scotty Alexander who kicked off the main ceremony. Also performing were Brandon Rhyder, Holly Tucker, Curtis Grimes, Zane Williams’ The Wilder Blue, Will Carter and each of the Emerging Artist Finalists, Aaron Copeland, Jade Marie Patek, Hayden Haddock, Jon Stork and George Navarro and then an unforgettable finale performance by Neal McCoy.

The five Award Finalists in each of the categories came as a result of nominations and final round voting that took place between May and July of 2019.

The Award categories and the respective winners are:

Entertainer of The Year:

Josh Ward

Male Artist of the Year:

Jon Stork

Female Artist of the Year:

Bri Bagwell

Country Band of the Year:

The Wilder Blue

Roots/Alternative Artist of the Year:

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Young Artist (16 & Under):

Macy Dot

Emerging Artist:

Aaron Copeland

Country Album of The Year:

“Live at Billy Bob’s”, Josh Ward

Country Single of the Year:

“River Road Dreams”, Curtis Grimes

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year:

100.9 KVMK FM The Maverick College Station

Broadcast Personality of The Year:

Ben Ryan, 95.9 The Ranch Fort Worth

Internet Radio Station of the Year:

RealTexasRadio.com, Michael White-Owner

Live Music Venue of the Year:

Gruene Hall, New Braunfels

Christian Country Artist of the Year:

Curtis Grimes

Christian Country Single of The Year:

“Bible on My Dash”, Michael Knight & Kelly Kenning, Writers

Bassist of the Year:

Colton James

Fiddler of the Year:

George Navarro

Guitarist of the Year:

Brendan Gilman

Keyboard/Pianist of the Year:

Allen Huff

Steel Guitarist of the Year:

Haystack Novak

Drummer of the Year:

Nate Coon

TCMA Artist Scholarship

Brody Caster

Trailblazer Award:

Mr. Radney Foster

Country Songwriter of the Year:

Luke Christenson and Walter Martin for “Fort Worth and You”

Christian Country Songwriter of the Year:

Justin Todd Herod for “To Be Continued”

TCMA’s 2019 Artist’s Scholarship was presented to Texas artist singer/songwriter Brody Caster. The Artist’s Scholarship will pay to have one single recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered at Chad Mauldin at Mauldin Productions; single distribution by Joe Kelly at CDX Traction TX; and a professional photography session by Courtney Ritter of Courtney Ritter Photography.