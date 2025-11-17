It's called "skimming," and this crime has become an increasingly bigger problem here in Texas. Whether at a gas pump, ATM, or a store checkout, more and more Texans are being targeted. And if you missed it, this summer, the Governor signed a law that will hopefully help crack down on this crime.

You may not even be aware of it, but over the summer, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2371 into law. This new bill addresses this crime head-on and now requires businesses to take specific steps if/when a skimmer is found.

New Texas Law Targets Skimming Crimes

Senate Bill 2371 addresses the rising crime around card skimming by establishing a reporting structure for skimmers found on point-of-sale terminals, virtual currency terminals, and ATMs. Under the new legislation, when a skimmer is discovered on the devices, the terminal must be disabled and reported to local law enforcement and the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for subsequent inspection and investigation.

In addition to Senate Bill 2371, several more laws aimed at cracking down on crime and boosting law enforcement were signed over the summer.

House Bill 48 creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the bill’s language.

creates an organized oilfield theft prevention unit within the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the bill’s language. Senate Bill 1080 provides a clearer path for individuals with criminal records to obtain occupational licenses under certain conditions.

provides a clearer path for individuals with criminal records to obtain occupational licenses under certain conditions. Senate Bill 1537 requires an interpreter to be present at criminal proceedings if a party or court determines that a person charged or a witness does not understand or speak English.

requires an interpreter to be present at criminal proceedings if a party or court determines that a person charged or a witness does not understand or speak English. Senate Bill 1646 amends current law and increases the penalties for copper theft and fiber vandalism. The legislation also includes a new definition for “critical infrastructure facility.”

