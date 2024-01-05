Located just about 30 miles east of Dallas, TX, Terrell, TX, is an important stop along the way for many of us on our way to The Big D.

If nothing else, we'll stop at Buc-ee's just to use the uber-clean restrooms, and to score a bag of Beaver Nuggets. And the town has seen amazing growth ever since Buc-ee Beaver set up shop there.

Well, it looks like there is more growing coming to town, as a new Twin Peaks restaurant is reportedly in the works, an announcement that has some folks on social media clutching their pearls.

News of the restaraunt first started making the rounds last summer.

As of November of '23, there are 105 Twin Peaks restaurants in the United States. And according to Scrape Hero, "The state and territory with the most number of Twin Peaks locations in the US is Texas, with 33 restaurants, which is about 31% of all Twin Peaks restaurants in the US." And that number in the Lone Star State is growing.

“Since starting the brand over 16 years ago in Lewisville, Twin Peaks has developed a cultlike following of loyal fans in Texas,” says Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “After continued growth and success of our corporate and franchise restaurants over the years, we decided there’s no better time than now to drive further development and bring our best-in-class brand to more markets across our home state.”

Here's an update from December:

The restaurant being built has garnered mixed responses on social media.

