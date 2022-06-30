SURPRISED? Did You See This New Video of Charlie Robison Singing on Stage Yet?

This September marks four years since Charlie Robison announced he was going to have to retire from singing. The unceremonious revelation was made after a botched surgical procedure had permanently injured his voice, forcing him into an early retirement.

As hard as the news hit for fans, we can only assume it was 1,000 times harder for Robison himself. Here's a portion of his statement from September 2018:

Hey amigos, Charlie here. I’m sure you’ve all been wondering where I’ve been. Well, at the beginning of this year I underwent a surgical procedure that because of complications left me with the permanent inability to sing. Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the the stage and studio... It’s been an amazing ride and I cannot tell you all what the last 25 years has meant to me. I was looking forward to another 25 but as they say ‘shit happens. “I thank you all for everything you’ve given me and I hope I was able to give you a fraction of the happiness you gave me. It was a hell of a ride but as they say all good things must end.”

Like many of you, Charlie Robison's music shaped my 20s, so the worst part of his retirement was that after 25 years of making music we all love, this retirement wasn't on his own terms.

That leads us to a tweet that Saving Country Music first shared of Charlie Robison back on stage. And while we aren't going to begin to speculate about the possibility of a full-fledged return right now, how great is it to see him back on stage singing "Loving County," even if just for :25 seconds?

Meanwhile, we've all certainly got our fingers crossed over here. Thanks to Orphan Welles, @oilmantexas1 on Twitter, for sharing this video with all of us.

