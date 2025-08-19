With the NFL season set to kick off, now is the perfect time to revisit this gem. This happened one night after comedian Andrew Santino did a show in Dallas, TX, and hung out with the face of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

It's no secret that two-time NFL MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and East Texas native Mahomes loves Coors Light. Does anybody else remember the year that he got a Coors Light Cake for his birthday?

The Night Patrick Mahomes Drank All Of The Coors Light

This story, however, takes the cake. That is, when it comes to us fully being able to grasp the amount of love Mahomes has for silver bullets, it's by the case, btw. He loves it, by the case.

Santino shared two great stories on the Pardon My Take podcast: the Coors Light story and the one about how he and Mahomes became friends.

“He came for the first show, and he was like ‘Man so f*ckin’ fun,’ and he goes, ‘Alright, well then where do you want us now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh I’ll see you. I’m going to do the second show. You guys go have fun and I’ll see ya whenever.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I think we’re gonna stay for the second show.’ He goes on... then "the server comes up to me she’s like, ‘That’s your party right?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, whatever I’ll take care of the bill' and she's like ‘No no, no we’re comping everything anyway, I just want to let you know like we have someone that’s going to get more Coors Light, because Mr. Mahomes has finished all the Coors Light. I’m not kidding when I say this, maybe 13 the first show, and maybe 10 the second show..”

Patrick loves him some Coors Light.