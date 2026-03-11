(KNUE-FM) Significant changes to SNAP benefits in Texas are coming, effective April 1. Those who utilize this benefit need to be prepared for what to expect. SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is designed to help lower-income families buy the food they need, and supports around 3 million Texans.

What Texas SNAP Users Need to Know Before April 1

According to KRPC, people using their SNAP benefits via Lone Star Cards won't be able to purchase certain items they used to. The changes are coming because of a state law that passed to encourage people to make healthier choices when buying food using tax-funded benefits.

Why Texas Is Limiting Candy and Sugary Drinks

Under the new rule, families can't use their benefits to buy candy, gum, or many of the sweetened beverages you find at the grocery store. Instead, officials say they want to encourage people to use those benefits for fruits, vegetables, dairy, and proteins.

The Debate Around the New SNAP Restrictions

While many support the change, a debate has been sparked. Those opposed to the change feel this could cause sme confusion at grocery stores and further restrict people who already struggle to buy what they need to feed their families, according to FOX 4 News. Why is that? Because healthier food items may be more expensive in some places, if even available at all.

How Grocery Stores Are Preparing for the New Rule

In preparation for April 1, stores across Texas have been updating their systems so that items that no longer qualify won't be recognized as options for Lone Star Card users. Shoppers may already be preparing to adjust shopping lists before heading to the store after April 1.

Read More: Target Refuses to Sell Froot Loops, Apple Jacks + Lucky Charms: What We Know

What are your thoughts regarding the changes to SNAP benefits in Texas? Share them with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Food Prices in Texas from 1925 Compared to 2025 Here's a look at what typical grocery store items cost back then compared to now. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins