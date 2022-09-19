No. 45 Ranked Tyler Legacy Standout Announces His College Football Decision

Tyler standout Defensive tackle Jordan Renaud has revealed his college commitment. Renaud, who is ranked No. 45 in the 2023 ESPN 300 and attends Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas will not be staying in The Lone Star State.

Renaud who is the the fourth-best ranked defensive tackle in the 2023 class will be going to the University of Alabama, choosing college football legend Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud shared with On3 Sports. “As far as development goes, they have some of the best development in the country. Me and coach Roach have a great relationship. When I went on my visit there, it was very eye-opening to what Alabama really is and what they do for their players.”

Many thought he was leaning toward Oklahoma, but it just wasn't meant to be for the Sooners.

According to Gabe Brooks at 247 Sports, Renaud "Plays violent at the point of combat and when arriving at the ball. Can flash startling close-quarters power, whether hand fighting an OL or striking a ball carrier. Wields a powerful inside hand, especially when aligned on the edge. Plays with good leverage and shows disengaging force vs. the run."

It's another strong defensive recruiting class for Alabama. ESPN reports that Renaud, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, "recorded 66 tackles and eight tackles for loss with two sacks as a junior in 2021, will join Yhonzae Pierre (No. 119) and Hunter Osborne (No. 226) as ESPN 300 defensive line recruits for the Crimson Tide."

