No Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial This Year

I am ready for the Super Bowl LV, I can't wait to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Okay actually let me be perfectly honest, I can not wait to cook all day in the kitchen and watch my buddies yell at the T.V. One of my favorite parts of the Superbowl will always be the commercials. We have the commercials that are hilarious and then of course we have the classics.

Everyone knows that Budweiser does it big when it comes to their commercials. I mean, we consider Clydesdale horses Budweiser horses, to say that Budweiser knows how to tug at our heartstrings and establish a brand is an understatement. Anheuser-Busch spares no expense when it comes to their commercials. However, this year will be very different.

Instead of us seeing a commercial that can bring us to tears with a cute little labrador retriever or beautiful Clydesdale horses we will have to look forward to commercials from Miller, Coors, and other beer companies. Anheuser-Busch announced they will be donating the money allocated for a Budweiser Superbowl ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

Although we won't see Budweiser commercials, the parent company Anheuser-Busch still has some form of advertising during the game for Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra. Let's hope that for entertainment purposes the other brands under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella can invoke the same emotion a Budweiser commercial can.

In case you forgot how epic those Budweiser commercials are, I went ahead and included some of my favorites below.