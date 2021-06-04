Free Beer For All Americans Could Be Happening Thanks To Anheuser-Busch

Get our free mobile app

The push to get to herd immunity could have you receiving a free Budweiser from Anheuser-Busch.

President Biden has set July 4th as a goal to have at least 70% of the American population at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. At that point we would reach 'herd immunity'. If that goal is reached, then Anheuser-Busch says it will buy every American, of legal drinking age, a beer! This is just another way in a growing list of ways in which companies, states and the government are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Anheuser-Busch's CEO Michel Doukeris said of the initiative, called 'Let's Grab A Beer',

We are committed to supporting the save and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much.'

If, and when, the nation reaches that 70% mark, you can actually download a free $5 gift card for that first round on Anheuser-Busch.

But it's not all about beer though. Other companies have ponied up prizes like cruises, free food, free airfare and more. In addition, some states have created lotteries where vaccinated residents can win cash prizes over a million dollars and more. As the vaccines are authorized for younger people, ages 12 - 16, some state have even created full college scholarship lotteries as an incentive in order to get them vaccinated.

Some of these offers from the private sector include:

CVS Pharmacy - free cruises, tickets to Super Bowl LVI to cash prizes

Major League Baseball - hosting vaccination sites at home game in exchange for free tickets

Kroger - giving away $1 million a week a vaccinated person each week in June, others could win free groceries for a year

According to the CDC, as of June 1st, 62.8% of the American adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. When it comes to fully vaccinated adult, that number falls to 51.7%.

With these incentives, we could reach the 70% goal within a month and there could be a lot of happy people right here in East Texas enjoying a free beer along with a chance to win a lot of other cool prizes too.

