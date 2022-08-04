No Cost Animal Adoptions In Tyler, Texas With Donation During August

Get our free mobile app

If you're craving unconditional love in your life, you need the companionship of a pet. Adopting a pet is as easy as visiting a local animal shelter. Pets, like dogs and cats, will give you all the love they have to give and they will end up being your best friend for life.

Animal shelters in East Texas have a wide variety of animals that are available for adoption. From small dogs for cuddling with to large breed dogs that give you a sense of protection to a purring cat, there is an aminal waiting for you to adopt.

Watching the TV network morning shows, a couple of them are kicking off August with a 'Clear The Shelters' awareness campaign to help local animal shelters get adoptable dogs and cats placed in loving homes. Right now there are literally hundreds of animals here in East Texas that are looking for a fur-ever home. We feature one each week as our 'Pet Of The Week' from the Humane Society of East Texas Pets Fur People, but there are numerous other shelters and rescue facilities trying to place these loving animals including:

During the month of August, Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is waiving associated costs with adopting a dog or cat, however, they are asking for a donation in return. If you donate twelve new towels or fleece blankets or a new dog house or crate, the center will waive the adoption costs, normally $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. All donated items will be used by the department or given out within the community to help those who may not have adequate shelter for their pet. In addition, when you adopt from the shelter, your pet will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will be current on their vaccinations.

This is a great time to adopt a dog or cat from a local shelter.

