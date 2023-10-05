East Texas Native Patrick Mahomes Announces Partnership To Help Kids
Whitehouse Native Patrick Mahomes And His Wife Brittany Continues To Find Ways To Give Back To The East Texas Community That Raised Them.
Its well known that Patrick Mahomes has always shown love to East Texas and his newest partnership and commitment will go a long way to help kids in our area succeed.
The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes.
According to a press release through their website, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation are thrilled to announce a new national partnership to further invest in the great futures of today's youth.
Led by 2x NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, the Foundation is making a $1.625 million dollar contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The contribution will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the communities that have personally impacted Patrick and Brittany's lives.
The partnership is set to help fund scholarships for up to 300 students to attend Mentoring Alliance after school programs in Tyler and Whitehouse. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will also donate $1,500 for every touchdown by Patrick during the regular season.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock, who will also be included in the partnership, will recognize “15 and the Mahomies” by renaming one of their facilities and the foundation will actively assist Boys & Girls Clubs of America in upgrading these named facilities.
