If this year's Super Bowl commercials taught us anything, it's that nostalgia sells. It's cool to run across an image or a video that reminds us of something fun we did or played with or shopped at in our younger days. For those of us in our 40's, these t-shirts are certainly going to bring back a lot of memories. Oh, you can buy these, too, and keep that nostalgic feeling.

Some people are just not nostalgic. They would rather look forward and not get too sentimental about the past. That's totally understandable. For some, though, keeping the memory alive of a past road trip or shopping for that favorite toy after saving up their allowance has a special place in their hearts and mind. I guess you would say that I am a nostalgic person. I like to collect my favorite childhood toy, Transformers, and favorite video games from my childhood, Nintendo, PlayStation 1, 2, 3 and 4. All of those things hail back to a special time in my life.

One of my co-workers gave me a link to americanretroapparel.com knowing my appeal to not only graphic t-shirts but to the nostalgia goggles that I like to wear.

Quick Aside

I would say that about 80 percent of my wardrobe is graphic t-shirts. Those shirts range from video game themed to Buc-ee's to comic books to band shirts and more. I get a lot of compliments on the different shirts that I own. I may need to go through all of them, take pictures, and show them off at some point.

Back to the Topic at Hand

I started clicking through the various t-shirts available and all I could do was think "I remember going there" "I remember buy such and such there" "I remember where that used to be." Basically exactly what you will be doing when you peruse the website. I picked a variety of shirts to highlight but these don't even scratch the surface of what is available.

