Not Sure Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX Survives Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest

Look out Fort Worth, TX. Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest has turned itself into a Southern Idaho destination location for Texas Music lovers. But this fall Gordy will be coming to Texas to see if The Lone Star State can handle another massive music festival.

They aren't cutting corners here either. The inagural Texas edition will feature Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, and Koe Wetzel as headliners for a massive four day event.

Gordy's HWY30 Texas Edition is bringing 30+ incredible bands, ~8,000 camping spots, over 4 days, 1 Texas-Size stage, all at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas

Promotion for the four day festival has been running wild for a couple of months, with organizers announcing more bands most every week. The festival kicks off on Thursday, October 19 at Texas Motor Speedway and goes through Sunday.

This lineup has everything, and they're not even done announcing bands. So far we've got Koe Wetzel, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Ashley McBryde, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Brother Osborne, Jake Worthington, Pecos & the Rooftops, Priscilla Block, Tanner Usrey, and more.

