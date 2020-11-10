Now That The Election is Over, Will We Get a 2nd Stimulus Check?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Back in March, Congress passed the CARES Act which helped individuals and businesses weather the financial hardships caused by COVID-19. However, since then, not much has happened. In May, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which included a second stimulus check. However, that bill was struck down in the Senate due to the $3 trillion price tag and some political bickering. Since that moment, there's been a lot of talk but not a lot of action. The Senate actually said that another package wouldn't be passed until after the election. Well...it's after the election, now what?

Well, the odds are not in our favor. Despite the fact another stimulus check could help A LOT of people, some of which who have been out of work for 9+ months, at this point it doesn't look like that it will happen. At least not immediately.

Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate can't seem to agree on what should be included in a new package. Some want to send more money to the people, others think there needs to be more for businesses. Others feel that the amounts of money being proposed is either too big or too small. In short, nobody (regardless of political affiliation) can agree on what to do.

Some experts believe that once the election is officially in the books and inauguration day passes, that whoever the President is will help force a bill through to boost the economy and garner some good favor. However, after watching this be a total trainwreck for 9+ months, I'm not holding out much hope.

So, in short, don't expect another financial shot in the arm from the Government until next year, if at all. However, even though it's not cash in your pocket, hopefully this gallery of cute cat photos will brighten up your day and put a smile on your face.