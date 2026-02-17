(KNUE-FM) Some of you may remember President Ronald Reagan's visit to Tyler in 1980. Either way, we are loving seeing this memory. The Tyler Police Department shared one of its own memories on its Facebook page. There's a good chance some of you may remember this, too.

President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 Campaign Stop in Tyler

Back in 1980, President Ronald Reagan visited Tyler. As you can see from the photos, the police officers at the time were quite happy to meet him. Look at those smiles. Some East Texans who commented on the post said that one reason they were so happy was President Reagan's strong support for police departments in East Texas and nationwide.



Over 3,200 East Texans Packed Harvey Hall

Reagan stopped in East Texas during a 1980 campaign visit. At one point during the trip, he gave a speech at Harvey Hall to over 3,200 East Texans who had gathered, saying that "he wanted to take home some Tyler roses to plant in the White House garden." He also said, "A little bit of Texas never hurts." (Clearly, he was right.)

“A Little Bit of Texas Never Hurts”

But President Ronald Reagan wasn't the only U.S. President to visit Tyler. In fact, the Rose City has hosted many Presidents over the years. Dayna Worschel of the Tyler Paper reported:

Lyndon B. Johnson launched his 1948 run-off campaign for U.S. Senate in a helicopter. While crisscrossing the state, he landed in Bergfeld Park in Tyler to a crowd of well-wishers at the spot known as “old circus grounds” and gave a campaign speech, according to information from the Smith County Historical Society.

Reagan Wasn’t the Only President to Visit Tyler

Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Dwight D. Eisenhower visited, too. As a matter of fact, Eisenhower even LIVED in Tyler when he was just a baby. Some sources indicate he and his family lived briefly on Rosedale Street.

