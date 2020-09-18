Oh Boy. Seven Percent of Americans think Chocolate Milk Comes from Brown Cows

Oh boy. The headline you read is correct, seven percent of Americans surveyed in a study said that chocolate milk comes from brown cows according to bigcountryhomepage.com. We. Are. Doomed.

This study comes from dairygood.org. In this study, they surveyed 1,000 people aged 18 and older (so legal adults not kids) and seven percent, or 70 people out of those 1,000, thought chocolate milk comes from brown cows. And to make it even worse, 48% of those 1,000 surveyed have no idea where chocolate milk comes from in general.

I mean, how do you respond to that. I'm so baffled that any one person would think like this. All I can do is give the facepalm emoji.

We've become a culture where we know so much that we know nothing. We take for granted the process and the work that it takes to get fresh food to our grocery stores.

Even in the 90's when common sense was way more common, a staggering amount of people didn't know the process. According to The Washington Post, the Department of Agriculture noted in a study that 1 in 5 Americans didn't know hamburgers were made from beef. WHAT! See the study HERE.

So, wow. To our farmers across the nation, our apologies to being ignorant to the great and unsung work that you do to feed us. It might be a good idea to volunteer some time at a farm to get a better idea of how it all works.