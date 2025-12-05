You can take your pick, flying out of Houston, TX, or DFW, you'll find hourly domestic and international flights to just about anywhere in the world, that is, of course, except one U.S. state.

There are 24 airports in Texas with scheduled flights. According to the Texas Airport Director, there is aeronautical information on nearly 400 airports that are open to the public inside the Lone Star State alone. But, there is still one state you cannot catch a direct flight to out of Texas.

The Only State You Can't Fly to From Texas

It's not Alaska; Alaska has the most airports of any U.S. state. In fact, virtually every town in Alaska has an airport. That means Alaska has by far the most airports in the country per capita, containing nearly one out of every 50 airports in the U.S.

Do you have any more guesses about which state it is? Did someone say Rhode Island? Sorry, incorrect. You can get a direct flight from DFW to Providence for just a couple of hundred bucks. No one said California? Nah, wouldn't think you would. Most of us have probably caught a flight to Cali at some point in our lives, whether we wanted to or not.

Delaware. Delaware is the only U.S. state without commercial airline service. If you want to visit Delaware, you'll have to take a car, train, or horseback. You could walk too, but you ain't flying into it.

That's wild, but it makes sense, right? It's so tiny, I mean, we've got a ranch inside Texas bigger than that entire state -- but everyone living there is probably living in closer proximity to more major airports than a lot of folks here in Texas.

As Ray Wylie Hubbard once sang, "I doubt I ever get a gig in Delaware anyway."