(Tampa, Florida) - We came into 2026 feeling like we had leapfrogged into spring. It wasn't long after that the weather made a huge change and actual winter weather came to portions of the south. For us in East Texas, we finally got some cold temperatures and a little bit of snow.

We don't handle the cold weather very well down here. In Florida, neither do a certain group of reptiles that like to hang out in trees, iguanas. The cold that's in Florida right now is causing them to fall out of those trees.

Iguanas are Falling From Trees in Florida

A cold snap has hit the South. The snap has dropped temperatures into the 20s and 30s all the way into South Florida. The cold snap is also causing an unusual problem in the Sunshine State, falling iguanas (KHOU). Yes, it's raining iguanas in Florida.

Iguanas prefer warm weather and will actually go dormant when it gets cold. The cold isn't killing them but it doesn't rule out that they could die if the temperature stays below freezing for an extending period of time. Once the temperatures do get back to normal, they'll wake up and will stop falling from trees.

But until the warm up happens, Florida residents have to keep an eye out when walking under a tree as the reptiles could fall on them. They are not dangerous to humans so no one has to worry about an iguana attack. Luckily, in East Texas, we don't have to worry about falling iguanas while running our errands.

