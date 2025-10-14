(KNUE-FM) We have done some research to find 10 of the oldest cemeteries in Tyler, Texas, as well as in Rusk and Cherokee Counties, Palestine, and Henderson, Texas. East Texas has a rich history filled with notable people, places, and events. In fact, the alleged oldest city in the state is Nacogdoches, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

For history buffs like me, all of these people and events are potentially fascinating. Perhaps that's because they all have a story. Humans are hardwired to love stories -- we've been telling each other stories of times gone by since the beginning. It's knit into our souls, this love of story. And although some people find old cemeteries spooky-tale fodder, which of course they can be, I find them beautiful, heart-provoking, and yes, sometimes heart-BREAKING, too.

Why Old Cemeteries Still Capture Our Hearts

Our East Texas cemeteries are a connection to the past and to the lives of those who lived here before us. Of course, that goes for ALL cemeteries. But there's something about the oldest ones that affects us differently.

READ MORE: Did You Know the Oldest Operating Dairy Queen Is Right Here in East Texas?

When we gaze at and perhaps reflect upon those who lived hundreds of years before we were even a thought, it can be transcendent and shift our perspective. Looking at the gravestones that have ebbed away in time reminds us that once upon a time, these people were living their everyday lives, just as you and I do today.

A Gentle Reminder: ‘Memento Mori’ and Living Fully

And one more thought that comes to mind, even though it took me many years to feel somewhat peaceful about it, is that these cemeteries remind us that every single day we live is precious. The people we love won't be here forever--and neither will we. Visiting old cemeteries reminds us to remember. 'Memento Mori.' Remember death. Paradoxically, this reminder may encourage us to live more fully--right here, right now.

10 Historic Cemeteries You Can Still Visit Today

Even though it may not be the same as an actual visit, taking a brief photographic stroll through 10 of the oldest cemeteries in East Texas may be the next 'best' thing.

It's important to note that there are some older cemeteries we wanted to include on this list, but we couldn't find photos we could legally use. Pending.

These are 10 of the Oldest Cemeteries Here in East Texas [PHOTOS] Gallery Credit: Tara Holley