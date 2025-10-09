(KNUE-FM) Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here in East Texas, according to The Texas Bucket List?

Step Back in Time at an East Texas Classic

I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas, at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look, you'd never be able to tell necessarily. The most recent photo of the DQ location in Henderson, TX, shows it has been recently updated into the most modern DQ manifestation. However, they're still serving all of those recipes we've loved for so many years once you walk through that door.

Who Owns the Oldest Operating Dairy Queen?

Rob Beall is the owner of the Henderson, TX DQ, as well as several other DQ locations in East Texas. The Henderson, TX DQ opened its doors in 1950. And while it isn't the oldest DQ in Texas, it does have the distinction of being the oldest OPERATING DQ in Texas--and operating is what matters most to us because that means we can still get all of the Hungerbusters, Dudes, and signature DQ ice cream cones that we want.

READ MORE: The Reason You Recognize the Singer’s Voice in the Texas Dairy Queen Jingle is Cause He’s Famous

When Were Dairy Queen’s Steak Fingers Invented?

And speaking of the Dude, their iconic Steak Finger Basket wasn't invented until the 1960s, and it's been a huge hit ever since. The original walk-in cooler is still in the location, though, which is pretty darn neato for history lovers like myself. Next time you're in the area, pop through the drive-thru. The sign itself says "The Oldest DQ in Texas." And as you're waiting for your food (hopefully not too long, though it is worth it), check out the old photos and stories they've shared for waiting customers.

Before Rob Beall owned the Henderson, TX DQ, it was owned by Gene Brumbelow, who had been tasked with updating the location from the 1950s.

“We protected the original footprint, but made it a little nicer and cuter." ~Gene Brumbelow to TheTexasBucketList.com

Ready to learn more of the charming details? Check out this quick little video below:

Well, pardon me, please. I'm having an unbelievably intense craving for DQ tacos and a cookies and cream blizzard. What are you craving?

7 Best Places for a Big Delicious Burrito in Tyler, Texas If you're looking for a great tasting burrito in Tyler, Texas here are some of your best options. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins