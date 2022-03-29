One Popular Longview Seafood Restaurant Announces Plans to Expand to Tyler, TX

Look out Tyler! A popular seafood restaurant out of Longview, TX has its sights set on the Rose City.

KLTV is reporting that the City of Tyler has issued a sign permit for The Mighty Crab at 2001 W Southwest Loop 323. If that address is familiar it should be, it was formerly the home of China Café. And Tyler-ites won't have long to wait, General Manager Brandon Polk said the restaurant will be open sometime this year.

Personally I've heard great things about this seafood joint in Longview, but I've yet to try it out. From the looks of it I've clearly been missing out. We don't know a lot about the new location yet, but checking out the location in Longview the place says that it is “BYOB friendly.” And the pics on their social media look amazing. We'll dive into those below.

If the new location maintains the same business hours as the Longview restaurant, Tyler will have another seafood spot to enjoy 7 days a week, open between 10 and 12 hours a day depending.

Shrimp, clams, corn, crab, these pictures are delicious. Listen, I'm not the biggest seafood fan, but they got my tryna take a bite outta my iPhone. We'll be sure to update you once we get an opening date, so be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, the Longview location, at 3213 North Fourth Street, is open daily.

Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Friday - Saturday: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM.

And you may catch me out there chowing on some crab legs very soon.

