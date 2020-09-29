Only 26% of People Say You Should Never Talk Politics at Work

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm a cup full kind of guy. I honestly am always trying to find the upside in pretty much everything that comes my way. And I guess that is one of the things I like the most about my job. We are pretty much all politically UN-correct wanna be comedians.

Here, we not only welcome the political banter, but all can appreciate witty comments like the one we read from The Political Cowboy on Facebook who said" If the debate goes the way I think it will, Trump will be bashed Wednesday for verbally destroying a mentally deficient elderly man."

Okay, that's just funny, even if you're a Biden fan. Hey, we Trump fans have laughed right along with "Orange Man" and "Oompah Loompah" jokes. Thus, we are all okay with bashing each other's ideas in regards to political policy and our favorite candidates.

However, there are those that don't enjoy that luxury. In fact, we've all heard the old rule about never discussing "religion and politics." Well, now that old rule appears to be slipping to the wayside; at least the politics discussion anyway.

Once the first presidential debate is over tonight, political pundits nationwide will laude their favorite candidate and try their best to destroy his opposition, but how much of that conversation will be forbidden tomorrow in the work force? Apparently, a lot more than in days of old.

In a story from prnewswire.com, we see the findings of a recent survey of American workers who were asked if they think it's okay to talk politics at work and only 26% said no, that we should never do that.

Over half the respondents said that it really depends on the situation and 22% stated that the discussion was totally fine.

The results also showed that men are more open to the political discussion than women and age made a difference in the results as well. A third of people between 25 and 40 said it's fine, compared to just 9% of workers 55 and up.