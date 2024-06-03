History was made when Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female President. People in Longview and Tyler, Texas are talking about it.

Some of the questions we've heard people ask are regarding what her election could mean for U.S.-Mexico relations. Others are curious about her political background. (She was the mayor of Mexico City, and you can read more about her here.)

One of the main questions we've read or heard from friends, co-workers, and acquaintances, is why Mexico elected a female President before the U.S. did.

It's a reasonable question.

And it's not so much about Mexico as it is about how a country that claims to represent all people and stands for freedom and equality so officially on the world stage would still struggle to elect a female president--or perhaps avoid doing so.

However, CNN International's correspondent Tara Johns did say electing a female president in Mexico would be a 'remarkable achievement in a country known for its patriarchal culture and high rates of gender-based violence, where around 10 women are murdered every day.'

I hope security for the new Mexican president will be on point, as it should be for any national elected official.

Why have we not been able to elect a female president in the U.S.?

One of those reasons may be because, comparatively, few women have run for the highest office in the land. But why?

Author Zachary B. Wolf shared a helpful analysis of why this may be the case.

Wolf had a conversation with the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, Debbie Walsh. They discussed some of the unique issues women who seek to advance in the U.S. political system face.

Despite women's political progress over the years, starting in the 1970s, that progress has slowed down more recently.

According to the conversation highlights Wolf shared in a recent article, there seem to be three main issues.

One of America's main political parties doesn't tend to elect or put forward as many women candidates.

Now before anyone starts clutching their proverbial pearls, it's most likely not because women are necessarily seen as 'inferior,' as it is general party philosophy. One party is less likely to put forward a candidate simply because they are a particular gender or ethnicity, rather focusing on putting the 'best candidate' forward, according to the opinions of those recruiting would-be candidates, according to Walsh.

Walsh said 'The philosophy of the party generally is the best candidate will rise to the top, and whether it’s a man or a woman or a person of color or a White person, it doesn’t matter.'

Another issue? Walsh says female candidates struggle with their campaign financing.

We all have heard how daunting this can be for any candidate. Why is it harder for females?

Well, for one thing, women are still less able to 'self-fund' their campaigns. And that is connected to all kinds of other discussions beyond the scope of this story.

Because of this, Walsh says, it's more of a barrier because a candidate that can't self-fund puts more of a strain on the party.

Also, 'politics feel more dangerous.'

What is meant by that?

Walsh told Wolf: 'Politics has gotten particularly ugly, fraught and dangerous.' A reference was made to the alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walsh added that the online threats 'seem to disproportionately affect female officeholders and candidates.'

That could be a possible deterrent. Your thoughts?

Do you think the U.S. will ever elect a woman president?

