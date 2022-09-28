In today's world, having a side hustle is almost the norm. I mean, who wouldn't want a few extra bucks in their wallet or purse. Making those extra bucks is where things can get...what's the correct wording here...interesting. It could include something as simple as being an Uber driver or delivering food or items through Door Dash. Some people have turned to OnlyFans as a way to make some extra money. One San Antonio boyfriend caught his girlfriend making content for the platform which lead to his stabbing.

What is OnlyFans for the few who don't know?

If you're unfamiliar with OnlyFans (there are some who are not), it is a service where viewers pay a monthly subscription to view certain content. That content can be as innocent as learning a recipe or following along with a yoga workout. That content can be very adult oriented (I'll leave it at that) as well. Creators on the platform claim to have made a lot of money doing it.

This Boyfriend Wasn't a Fan

For one San Antonio boyfriend, he got a bit of a surprise when coming home during the early morning of Wednesday, September 28. He found his significant other making content for OnlyFans. We can only assume that this content was adult in nature as he was not happy about it which lead to an argument between the couple. This lead to the woman grabbing a knife and cutting him on the chest and forearm followed by stabbing him in the chest.

The man was able to get outside and call police. When law enforcement arrived, they arrested 22-year-old Destiny Nicole Jimenez and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jimenez was booked into jail with a $30,000 bond.

A sad note to this story...

...there was a 6-year-old child at that apartment. The child's grandparents took the child to their home.

Hey, nothing wrong with having a side hustle. If you're going to do content like Miss Jimenez was, however, you might want to check with your significant other before posting any of it.

