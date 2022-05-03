Opening Day For Tyler’s Splash Pads And Swimming Pool Is Coming Soon

Get our free mobile app

There's one thing that almost every kid looks forward to in the summer and that's either playing in the sprinkler or going for a swim in the pool. Although I'm not a kid any longer, going for a swim in a pool is pretty darn refreshing and it really cools me down on a hot East Texas summer day!

Tyler Parks and Recreation is getting ready for summer activities and getting ready for thousands of kids, and adults too, to have some fun at Fun Forest Pool and one of the four splash pads in the city.

Tyler's Fun Forest Pool is more than just a swimming pool.

If it's been several years since you've visited Fun Forest Pool in Tyler, it looks nothing like you remember. You probably remember swimming in the huge 50-meter rectangular pool that opened in 1938. Well, that pool is no longer there and the entire facility received a huge makeover back in 2019. The pools' reopening took place in June of 2021 and is now more inclusive than ever. This new pool has a zero-entry area so that children of all skill levels can play in the water and play underneath the mushroom waterfall.

For those with advanced swimming skills, this city-owned pool also features two different tower slides that you can slide down and shoot off into the pool. There is also a splash pad located at Fun Forest Pool too for those who don't want to go into the swimming pool. The pool also has pavilion and picnic tables that may be rented out.

Have fun splashing around in a splash pad in Tyler.

As an alternative to Fun Forest Pool, Tyler has four different splash pads that kids can play at and get wet. Each splash pad offers up something a little bit different, but each one will cool you down on hot days. Find Tyler's splash pads at the following locations:

Bergfeld Park

Glass Recreation Center/Woldert Park

Faulkner Park

Fun Forest Pool & Splashpad

When are the splash pads and pool opening?

Splash pads in Tyler will be opening Saturday, May 14th (tentatively) with Fun Forest Pool opening Saturday, June 4th with summer hours.

Each facility may be reserved for private use through the City of Tyler for a nominal fee. Check here for complete information on operating hours and days for the pool and how the splash pads operate.

