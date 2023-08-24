This Regular House Has A Cool Texas Shaped Surprise Inside

You May Have Seen Something Like This At Homes In Big Cities Like Dallas and Houston but This Just Might Be The First Time I've Seen A Texas Shaped Pool INDOORS!

Just about 90 minutes away from Tyler sits Royse City which has a home that just hit the market that's getting a lot of attention for one very unique feature. While the "pool" maybe the main attraction, there's a lot to see in this home!

Let's Take A Tour Inside 209 Sabine Creek.

Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS loading...

On the outside, it looks pretty "unassuming" but once you start taking a look around you'll find this home is AMAZING! Listed by Rita Farris with Ebby Halliday Realtors, the 6 bedroom, 4 and a half bath home features just over 6000 sq. ft. of open space filled with the finest finishes and amenities according to its listing on HAR.com.

Highlights Include the impressive Pool House.

Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS loading...

It comes with heated TX shaped pool, band stage, outdoor kitchen & built in fireplace. If that wasn’t enough, there is a stunning courtyard with a hot tub & gazebo and game room along with a conservatory-Solarium if you love plants.

It Also includes a handicapped accessible guest home.

Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS Rita Ferris-Ebby Halliday, REALTORS loading...

The guest home comes with its own parking, large 3 truck garage, Built in tornado shelter. A 200 AMP Workshop with bathroom at the back of the property and other acreage purchase options available next to this property with a large pond and another new shop makes the hefty price of $1.7 Million more digestible.

Let's be nosy and take a tour inside this beautiful home!

Royse City, TX Home With Indoor Texas Pool For Sale This 6 Bedroom home has a unique pool and it just hit the market at $1.7 Million.

Beautiful Texas Castle With Grotto Just Hit The Market This 7 bedroom mansion in Southlake will have you feeling like Hugh Hefner!